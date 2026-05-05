Six arrested for illegally hunting deer, peacock in Telangana forest areas

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Golconda team), in a joint operation with the Forest Department, busted a gang of six persons who were illegally hunting wild animals – including deer, peacock, rabbits, quail and doves – in the Shadnagar and Makthal forest areas using air guns, the police said on Tuesday, May 5.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Muzzaffar Hussain, 42, a bird trader from Alijakotla, Mir Ahmed Amir, 27, a competitive shooter and student from Jedcherla, Abdullah bin Sahain, 27, and Masood bin Mohd, 43, both from Alijakotla; Saud bin Mohd Balab, 41, from Moghalpura, and Kavali Shekar, 38, a farmer from Mustipally in Narayapet district.

Police seized four air guns, a licensed sporting rifle with 20 live rounds, a Scorpio car, eight mobile phones and airgun pellets from their possession. The total value of seized property is estimated at Rs 8 lakh.

According to police, Muzzaffar, who they alleged was the ringleader, along with his associates had been hunting wildlife in the Makthal forest area for over a year, with Kavali Shekar serving as a local informant who guided the group to animal locations. Amir, a licensed rifle shooter affiliated with the Telangana Rifle Association, is accused of misusing his credentials to carry a firearm during the hunts.

The group is believed to have killed multiple deer, a peacock – the national bird of India, wild boar, rabbits and other protected animals across several incidents between January 2025 and February 2026. The accused recorded the hunts on Muzzaffar’s mobile phone and consumed the meat, with animal remains allegedly disposed of in the Jurala backwaters canal. Deer meat was also recovered from Muzzaffar’s residence refrigerator.

A case has been registered under sections 2(35), 9, 52, 39, 51 and 56 of the Wildlife Protection Act, and the accused have been handed over to the Forest Range Officer, Hyderabad East Range, for further action.