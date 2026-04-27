Two leopards spotted in Telangana’s Kanakagiri forest, footage goes viral

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 1:48 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 1:53 pm IST
Two leopards spotted in dense Telangana forest, captured in viral footage.

Hyderabad: Trap cameras installed by the Forest Department in the Kanakagiri forest range of Khammam district have captured footage of two leopards roaming the area, with the videos going viral on social media.

The leopards were spotted in the Puli Gundala ecotourism zone, which falls under the Sattupalli Forest Division and spans the Tallada, Kalluru, Chandrugonda and Penuballi mandals.

The latest footage shows the two animals near the carcass of a creature, weeks after the department had released an earlier clip of a leopard alongside its cubs in the same area.

Subhan Bakery

Sattupalli Divisional Forest Officer Siddharth Vikram Singh said the sightings were an encouraging sign. “This is a positive indicator of rich biodiversity and a healthy ecological balance in the forest area. It also reflects the migration of different species within the same habitat,” he said, adding that conserving forests and wildlife was essential for human survival.

The Kanakagiri forest range has been identified as an active leopard corridor in the region, and the department has deployed trap cameras across the area as part of its wildlife monitoring efforts.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2026 1:48 pm IST|   Updated: 27th April 2026 1:53 pm IST

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