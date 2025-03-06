Hyderabad residents struggle due to delayed water supply works 

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and surrounding areas are facing severe difficulties due to the prolonged delay in water supply department works. Despite the deadlines passing long ago, the projects remain incomplete, causing major inconvenience to the public.

Abdul Rawoof, a resident of Musheerabad, alleges that repeated complaints to officials about unfinished work and dug-up roads have gone unanswered. Allegations of collusion between contractors and officials suggest that negligence is being ignored, leaving residents frustrated. In many areas, development work has been pending for over six months, yet no action has been taken against those responsible.

He alleges that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments have failed to hold contractors accountable, further delaying the projects. Even elected representatives, who had promised speedy completion, appear unable to enforce their instructions.

The lack of action raises concerns about why officials and contractors continue to ignore directives, leaving residents to suffer due to poor planning and execution.