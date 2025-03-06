Hyderabad residents struggle due to delayed water supply works 

Residents allege that GHMC and other departments have failed to hold contractors accountable.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2025 11:59 am IST
Parts of Hyderabad to see water supply halt for 30 hours on August 19
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and surrounding areas are facing severe difficulties due to the prolonged delay in water supply department works. Despite the deadlines passing long ago, the projects remain incomplete, causing major inconvenience to the public.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Abdul Rawoof, a resident of Musheerabad, alleges that repeated complaints to officials about unfinished work and dug-up roads have gone unanswered. Allegations of collusion between contractors and officials suggest that negligence is being ignored, leaving residents frustrated. In many areas, development work has been pending for over six months, yet no action has been taken against those responsible.

He alleges that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other departments have failed to hold contractors accountable, further delaying the projects. Even elected representatives, who had promised speedy completion, appear unable to enforce their instructions.

MS Creative School

The lack of action raises concerns about why officials and contractors continue to ignore directives, leaving residents to suffer due to poor planning and execution.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th March 2025 11:59 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button