Hyderabad residents take watermelon to fight scorching sun

Published: 21st March 2022 7:11 am IST
A customer purchasing watermelon in Hyderabad to beat scorching sun (Photo\ ANI)

Hyderabad: As mercury is shooting up across the country, the residents of Hyderabad have adopted a unique way to beat it through regular consumption of watermelon. While talking to ANI, a local resident Prashant Acharya said that he takes watermelon regularly during summer as it is good for health.

“I take watermelon just to keep myself hydrated and to beat the scorching sun”, said Mayesh, another user of watermelon during summer.

The shopkeeper selling the watermelon said that before the outbreak of COVID-19, the business was good and highly profitable. He further added that the falling economic condition of people has hit the business hard.

