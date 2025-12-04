Hyderabad residents targeted by fraud through malicious APK files

Hyderabad: A sharp rise in cyber fraud incidents in Hyderabad has been reported with criminals using malicious APK files and posing as fake bank representatives to steal money.

Multiple victims across the city have lost significant sums in a series of sophisticated scams.

Cybercrimes

In Shakker Gunj, a 58-year-old man lost Rs 1,72,899 after a caller pretending to be an SBI Credit Card officer sent him an APK file for a “charge waiver,” leading to fraudulent debits from his card.

A 45-year-old resident of Patel Nagar faced a loss of Rs 2,95,096 after a call from someone claiming to be from the IDFC Credit Card Department. He entered his details into a link sent via WhatsApp which allowed his calls to be forwarded and OTPs to be intercepted.

Similarly, a victim in Yakutpura was tricked into installing a malicious “RTO APK”. It resulted in unauthorized deductions of Rs 2,26,800 from his bank account. Another case from Kalapathar involved a 52-year-old who clicked an “IndusInd Credit Card APK” sent by a fake insurance agent, leading to unauthorized transactions on his credit cards totaling Rs 1,31,950.70.

Hyderabad Cybercrime Unit issued advisory

In response to the cybercrime incidents, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Unit has issued a crucial public advisory. It includes

Do not download or install APK files shared through unknown links, messages, or social media. Download apps only from official stores like Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Avoid sharing banking details, OTPs, or card information on unverified websites or links. Do not allow remote access or screen-sharing permissions to unknown persons or apps. Regularly update your phone’s security settings and use trusted antivirus software. Report cyber frauds immediately on 1930 helpline or www.cybercrime.gov.in In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171. Follow us on below links for latest cyber awareness updates.

The scams typically involve fraudulent APK files circulated via WhatsApp, SMS, or social media links. These files are disguised as legitimate apps for government services, RTO challans, banking, or rental services.

Once installed, these malicious applications take control of the device to steal sensitive banking credentials, passwords, and OTPs, enabling unauthorized money transfers.