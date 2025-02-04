Hyderabad residents urge reinstatement of garbage disposal bins

Hyderabad: While some areas of the city are celebrating the reinstatement of bins for garbage by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in their locality, residents in several areas are unhappy over the failure of authorities over the proper collection and disposal of garbage.

In the southwestern areas of the city, garbage mounds lie on corners of the roads creating an ‘illegal garbage dumping spot’, more of an eyesore for the locality. At the Aghapur Charkhandil junction, people regularly dump garbage on the roadside near an open land. The Hyderabad locality previously had garbage disposal bins that were later removed by the GHMC. The removal of the garbage bins was acknowledged by the authorities who earlier argued that the door-to-door garbage collection was introduced.

“The door-to-door collection of garbage is not 100 percent complacent. People throw garbage whenever the garbage collectors are late or fail to visit for the day. Placing garbage bins on the road will be more advantageous for the people,” said a resident, Moizeuddin.

In the Mangalhat area near the excise and prohibition station, the garbage is scattered on the road. “The situation is the same day and night. The local corporator is not bothered nor the officials. When there were bins across Hyderabad, garbage disposal was at least halfway in the bin but after removing it the situation turned horrible,” said another resident Vinod Singh.

In Hyderabad’s Natarajnagar, Tappachabutra, due to a lack of garbage disposal bins, household garbage is thrown on the road. “Half the road space is reduced into a garbage yard. Imagine the unhygienic conditions and health hazards they pose to the local people,” complained a trader Nooruddin

The people want the GHMC to immediately reintroduce the garbage disposal bins in Hyderabad localities where there is no 100 percent door-to-door garbage collection.