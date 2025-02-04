Three held for burglaries in Secunderabad; cash worth Rs 28.62L seized

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for shutter lifting and burglaries in Secunderabad’s Old Bhoiguda on January 31.

The accused were identified as Muralidhar Mohanlal Sharma, 39, a native of Maharashtra, Chandrabhan Patel, 39, a native of Uttar Pradesh and Udayraj Singh, 48, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The accused were involved in shutter lifting and stealing goods worth Rs 3,20,000 from a company in Hyderabad.

The Mahankali police recovered Rs 28,62,000. The accused were arrested from Sitara Lodge in Secunderabad following a search operation conducted by the north zone task force and the Mahankali police. Apart from the cash, four mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

The accused were arrested under sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).