Hyderabad resonates with culture of love, says Aijaz Farrukh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is a story of culture. This historic city represents an impressive culture of love and accommodation. This city absorbed people coming from every nook and corner of the country after the first war of Independence in 1857. This is the reason why Hyderabad became a melting point of various traditions and languages.

Allama Aijaz Farrukh, an eminent historian and scholar expressed these views on Monday at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) while delivering the inaugural Mukarram Jah Memorial Lecture.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the function.

The Centre for Urdu Culture Studies (CUCS) organized the lecture.

Farrukh spoke at length about the achievements and public welfare measures undertaken during the rule of Sixth and Seventh Nizams.

Prof. Ainul Hasan praised the pluralistic Hyderabadi culture with special reference to its Deccani language and poetry.

Shahid Hussain Zuberi, Chief Guest, shared his memories with the late Prince Mukarram Jah who passed away recently.

Philanthropist Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgir spoke online wherein she appreciated the efforts in organizing the lecture. Prof Aziz Bano, Dean, the School of Languages, gave welcome address. Prof. Shahid Naukhez, Director, CUCS was the convener of the programme. His two books along with the latest issue of “Adab-o-Saqafat” , the referenced journal published by the centre, was also released on the occasion.

Dr. Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director, CUCS proposed a vote of thanks.