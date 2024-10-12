Hyderabad: Restaurant in Jubilee Hills to pay Rs 4K to customer over service tax

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Jubilee Hills has been instructed to reimburse a customer with Rs 3000 after wrongly charging a service tax of Rs 247 following the customer’s visit in October last year.

The customer, a real estate businessman, Harish Kumar Goud, had dined at the Chiguru Restaurant located in a posh locality in Jubilee Hills, Road No 36, with his clients, where a bill of Rs 3116 was generated.

On receiving the bill, the customer noticed Service Tax Optional (ST OPT 10%) charges of Rs 274.90. He immediately called the waiter and demanded a refund citing it as an illegal practice.

Despite his persuasion, the restaurant refused to deduct the tax from the bill. However, after a legal notice was sent to the restaurant, the amount was returned to the customer.

When the customer enquired if the trend was discontinued, the restaurant stated that it would be continued. The disappointed customer immediately returned the amount.

Citing that the incident had caused great humiliation and insult before his clients and other

customers of the restaurant, Goud, demanded compensation of Rs 1,00,000 from the restaurant and the immediate removal of the ST charges from the bill.

The court in its final order directed the restaurant to refund Rs 274 to the complainant paid towards ST OPT in addition to GST, with an interest of 9 percent per annum from October 28, 2023.

Additionally, the Jubilee Hills restaurant has been directed to pay Rs 3,000 towards compensation for mental agony and Rs 1,000 towards other costs.