Restaurant raided in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, expired cheese, pasta found

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety department on May 31, Friday, raided a restaurant named China Bistro in Jubilee Hills and found expired food articles like Scamorza cheese, pasta, rice flour and white vinegar.

“The semi-prepared food articles stored inside the refrigerator were found with labels beyond use by dates. Hence, it was discarded on the spot. Mayonnaise sweet sauce, premium dry fruits nutmeg, dry dates, makhana, cloves, pancake syrup were found without following FSSAI labelling regulations and hence seized,” the department said in a press release.

It further said that dustbins were found open without proper lids.

“Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises are not available with the Food Business Operator (FBO). The FSSAI license true copy was not displayed at the premises,” the department said.

