Widespread food safety violations uncovered in Telangana hotels, dairy factories

The Telangana food safety department has conducted more inspections at various hotels across the state and uncovered widespread violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

In Hanumakonda

Hotel Ashoka

An inspection at Hotel Ashoka on Thursday, May 30 revealed several serious health and safety violations. Health officials discarded 8 kg of idly batter and 5 liters of boiled milk after discovering houseflies in the products. Additionally, synthetic food colors, 11 packets of expired chicken masala, and three bottles of expired sauce were found and discarded.

Cooked food was stored under a roof with spider webs, and oil was leaking from an oil deposit on the roof. Reused cooking oil and expired raw materials were identified, along with label defects on various food articles. Authorities seized 17 packets of Indian noodles and 28 packets of saunf, collecting samples for laboratory analysis.

Moreover, food handlers were found working without proper hairnets, aprons, or gloves, violating hygiene protocols. The hotel also failed to display a copy of its FSSAI license prominently on the premises.

Sri Amogham foods

In another inspection conducted by special teams on Thursday, May 30, at Sri Amogham foods, Nakkalgutta, synthetic food colors were found, 25 kg of raw chicken and 4 kg of cauliflower were discarded due to safety concerns.

Further inspection revealed that the FSSAI license was not prominently displayed, and semi-prepared and raw food articles were improperly stored in refrigerators without proper labeling, covering, or temperature control. The kitchen was open to the outside environment without proper barriers to prevent pest entry, and dustbins were found without lids.

Additionally, food handlers were seen without hair caps, gloves, or aprons, and the establishment lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. The absence of a water analysis report for the RO water used in cooking and drinking was also noted. Rust formation was observed on several cooking vessels.

Hotel Shreya

Another inspection was conducted at Hotel Shreya, located opposite the bus stand on Thursday, May 30. The team traced the use of synthetic food colors. They discarded and seized 10 kg of raw chicken, 50 rotten eggs, 7 kg of jaggery, 1 kg of spoiled prepared fish tikka, and 3 kg of idly batter.

Prepared food was contaminated with house flies, and fungal infestation was found on cooked chicken stored in the refrigerator. Reused cooking oil was also identified and discarded. The teams also seized 60 drinking water bottles and 10 packets of sweet corn due to label defects.

Food handlers were observed working without hair caps, gloves, aprons, or medical fitness certificates. Open dustbins were placed near cooked food, and an open drainage system was noted in the kitchen. The dining room had perforated walls and dirt deposits.

Additionally, the improper storage of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items was noted, with cooked and raw food items kept without maintaining proper temperature controls.

In Rangareddy

Anita Dairy Manufacturing Products

A task force team during inspection at Anita Dairy Manufacturing Products in Pasumamula Village on Thursday, May 30 has revealed significant violations

The team discovered that the factory failed to display its FSSAI license, and water stagnation in the manufacturing area caused a pervasive bad odor.

Masala buttermilk packets were being produced without the necessary license for this food category, leading to the seizure of 12 cartons of raw material labeled ‘Tadka paste 09122-01’. Labeling defects were identified, with the marketer’s address present but not the manufacturer’s details, replaced by a QR code on the packets.

Expired reagents and chemicals in the laboratory were discarded. The microbiologist working there was found to be unqualified. Additionally, some food handlers were not wearing gloves. The factory lacked a transportation license, which was not declared in the central license

All Rich Dairy Private Limited

An another inspection at All Rich Dairy Private Limited has unveiled concerning food safety violations. Rust was observed on transportation trolleys, and water stagnation on the floor emitted a foul odor in the manufacturing area. Inadequate insect-proof screens heightened contamination risks.

The team found food handlers without gloves, headgear, and aprons. The premises lacked the display of an FSSAI license, and the existing license did not comply with FSSAI guidelines, omitting the manufacturer and marketer addresses.

Moreover, medical fitness certificates for food handlers were absent, and no FOSTAC trainee was present at the factory. Authorities seized 263 kg of unlabeled ghee from the premises. Additionally, Transport license not available for the vehicles.