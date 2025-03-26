Hyderabad restaurants to face stricter food safety checks

Changes are aimed to improve hygiene standards across eateries in the city and nearby districts.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th March 2025 9:41 am IST
Hyderabad restaurant secures spot in world's top 1000
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad restaurants and other eateries will need to follow tougher food safety rules as the health department has announced major reforms.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The changes are aimed to improve hygiene standards across eateries in the city and nearby districts.

Most restaurants operate in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri

As over 60 percent of Telangana’s food businesses are operating in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, officials are taking special steps to ensure clean and safe food.

MS Creative School

The plan focuses on mandatory FSSAI licenses for all restaurants and street vendors, an increase in food inspectors to check hygiene standards and strict monitoring by senior GHMC officers.

New food testing labs

The government will set up special mini-labs in every Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone to test food samples from restaurants and other eateries quickly, check for adulteration in dairy products and help inspectors enforce rules better.

Also Read
Bollywood actress attacked in Hyderabad hotel during visit for shop inauguration

Support will be taken from GHMC to identify locations and establish these new labs.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th March 2025 9:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button