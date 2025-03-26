Hyderabad restaurants to face stricter food safety checks

Hyderabad: Hyderabad restaurants and other eateries will need to follow tougher food safety rules as the health department has announced major reforms.

The changes are aimed to improve hygiene standards across eateries in the city and nearby districts.

Most restaurants operate in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri

As over 60 percent of Telangana’s food businesses are operating in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, officials are taking special steps to ensure clean and safe food.

The plan focuses on mandatory FSSAI licenses for all restaurants and street vendors, an increase in food inspectors to check hygiene standards and strict monitoring by senior GHMC officers.

New food testing labs

The government will set up special mini-labs in every Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone to test food samples from restaurants and other eateries quickly, check for adulteration in dairy products and help inspectors enforce rules better.

Also Read Bollywood actress attacked in Hyderabad hotel during visit for shop inauguration

Support will be taken from GHMC to identify locations and establish these new labs.