Bollywood actress attacked in Hyderabad hotel during visit for shop inauguration

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place in Hyderabad, a Bollywood actress was attacked in her hotel room in Masab Tank.

She had visited the city as chief guest for a shop inauguration.

Unidentified assailants including two women and two men allegedly forced their way into her room and assaulted her. They fled with cash and jewelry.

The actress whose identity remains undisclosed had arrived in Hyderabad to grace a commercial establishment’s opening ceremony.

Details of the assault

As per the police complaint lodged by the actress, the incident occurred around midnight.

The Bollywood actress alleged that the assailants pressured her into immoral acts and when she refused, they physically restrained her by tying her hands and feet at the hotel room in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Police have registered a case based on the actress’s detailed complaint and started an investigation.