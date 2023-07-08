Hyderabad: Restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi delayed despite announcement

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated restoration and repair works of the historic Khursheed Jah Devdi in the old city, estimated to cost Rs 12 crore, have not yet commenced despite the announcement made by the Municipal Administration Department earlier this year. Special Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, had declared the restoration plans during his visit to Khursheed Jah Devdi. However, no significant progress has been observed in this regard.

According to activist Syed Miskeen, the Municipal Administration Department seems to be highlighting minor works as achievements, while remaining silent on the promised renovation of this severely deteriorated historical building. Earlier this year, the Telangana government had announced its commitment to restoring the grandeur of Khursheed Jah Devdi, stating that the renovation process would take approximately two years.

In a recent development, the Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department shared a brief video showcasing the cleaning and renovation works of the ancient historical well in the Falaknuma area. This video aimed to inform the public about the initiation of the project, as announced last month. However, there has been no news regarding the commencement of any major projects by the Municipal Administration Department, despite the projected launch at the end of 2022.

While the Municipal Administration Department has been praising the beautification works of Gulzar Hauz and the painting of the Mehboob Chowk Clock Tower, no significant progress has been made on any major projects. The restoration of Khursheed Jah Devdi, a symbol of heritage in the old city, remains pending, raising concerns among citizens and activists who eagerly await the preservation of this historic treasure.

The delay in commencing the restoration works of Khursheed Jah Devdi raises questions about the execution and implementation of heritage preservation projects by the Municipal Administration Department.