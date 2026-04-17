Hyderabad: Retd principal dies in fire accident during puja at Begumpet

The incident occurred when she was lighting the lamp for her daily prayers, and her saree caught fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 12:51 pm IST
Fire damage to a sofa after a tragic incident during puja at Begumpet.
Furniture in the house burnt due to the fire

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 62-year-old retired principal died in a fire accident during a puja at her residence in Begumpet on Thursday, April 16.

The deceased was identified as Vijayalakshmi. The incident occurred when she was lighting the lamp for her daily prayers, and her saree caught fire. A panicked Vijayalakshmi, ran inside her room, and the flames spread to the blanket.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Begumpet Station Fire Officer, Sreedas said, “The fire occurred at 1:50 pm, and we received a call at 2 pm. One fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.”

Subhan Bakery

Daughter raises doubt

According to the Begumpet police, Vijayalakshmi was living alone in the house while her daughter was living on the first floor of the same building. Vijayalakshmi’s daughter raised doubts regarding her death.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 12:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button