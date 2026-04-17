Hyderabad: Retd principal dies in fire accident during puja at Begumpet

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 62-year-old retired principal died in a fire accident during a puja at her residence in Begumpet on Thursday, April 16.

The deceased was identified as Vijayalakshmi. The incident occurred when she was lighting the lamp for her daily prayers, and her saree caught fire. A panicked Vijayalakshmi, ran inside her room, and the flames spread to the blanket.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Begumpet Station Fire Officer, Sreedas said, “The fire occurred at 1:50 pm, and we received a call at 2 pm. One fire engine was deployed to douse the fire.”

Daughter raises doubt

According to the Begumpet police, Vijayalakshmi was living alone in the house while her daughter was living on the first floor of the same building. Vijayalakshmi’s daughter raised doubts regarding her death.