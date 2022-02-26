Hyderabad: Retired ASI, son dupe people of Rs 3 crore

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 26th February 2022 3:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: A retired Assistant Sub-Inspector and his son have allegedly duped several people of Rs 3 crore in the name of chit fund at Chatrinaka.

The police said the accused were identified as Tulasiram, a retired ASI and his son Kartik. The father-son duo were running a chit fund, collecting money from their friends and neighbours. The duo collected Rs 3 crore in over two years.

The investors were promised returns at regular intervals. The accused are on the run after being pressurised by the people for returns. On February 24 the investors protested in front of the Chatrinaka police station, following which a case was registered.

However, the police urged the protesters to lodge a complaint at the Hyderabad Central Crime Station since the alleged amount is huge.

