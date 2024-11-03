Hyderabad: Retired govt employee loses Rs 37.90 lakh to cyber fraud

Hyderabad: A retired government employee lost her pension benefits amounting to Rs 37.90 lakh to cyber fraudsters who duped the victim under the pretext of her involvement in money laundering activities.

The woman, aged about 74 years, is a resident of Hyderabad.

According to reports, the victim received a WhatsApp call from an unknown person who claimed to be an officer from the Andheri police station and stated that a case was booked against her as her mobile phone number was used for unlawful activities.

Later, the woman received a letter purportedly written by the CBI and RBI claiming that her bank account was linked to illegal transactions related to Naresh Goel’s international money laundering racket case. They stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was investigating the case.

On the pretext of investigation, the officials demanded details of all her bank accounts and noticing an amount of Rs. 37.90 lakh, they asked her to transfer it to a bank account. The woman had received the amount as a Provident Fund (PF) and transferred it to the bank account of the fraudsters who convinced her, stating the amount would be returned after investigation along with interest.

The woman realised she was duped and approached the police, who booked a case.