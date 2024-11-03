Hyderabad: Senior citizen duped of Rs 14 lakh via ‘digital arrest’ scam

Hyderabad: A senior citizen was held under digital arrest and was duped of Rs 14 lakh by cyber fraudsters on Saturday, November 2.

In his complaint to the cybercrime unit, the 70-year-old victim stated that he received calls from a person who claimed to be from Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi police. The man claimed on orders of the Supreme Court, Ministry of Finance and RBI, a case was filed against him and he is being investigated for money laundering.

The fraudster called the victim via WhatsApp and informed that a bank account was opened on his name and it was used for money laundering purpose. The scammers then connected the man to some person who claimed to be a CBI officer who then ordered his arrest and directed him not to leave the house until further orders.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man arrested for fradulent sale of govt land in Jeedimetla

According to the police, the fake CBI officer questioned the victim for a few hours, then directed him to visit the nearest ATM along with the passbook cheque book. He was asked to transfer Rs 14 lakh to the account of the accused.