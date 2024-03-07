Hyderabad: CM to launch minority residential school, junior college in Karwan

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin laid the foundation stone for the residential school for boys and girls back in 2020.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th March 2024 5:06 pm IST
Hyderabad CM to inaugurate TMREIS, junior college in Ibrahimbagh

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will soon inaugurate the Telangana Minorities Residential School (TMREIS) and a junior college in Ibrahimbagh, Karwan segment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Owaisi along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin laid the foundation stone for the residential school for boys and girls back in 2020.

Also Read
Revanth lays foundation for elevated corridor works in Secunderabad

The residential school, built at 80,000 sq feet, has been constructed for Rs 20 crore. The school has 28 classrooms in two towers with G+4 floors and a playground spanning 1800 sq feet.

MS Education Academy

Owaisi mentioned that the school, which is scheduled to begin in June, can take 500 children. “Nothing is more important than our children’s future. Hope to see more and more govt minority residential schools, junior, degree & professional colleges,” he wrote on X, thanking the Telangana chief minister.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th March 2024 5:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button