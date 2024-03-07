Hyderabad: CM to launch minority residential school, junior college in Karwan

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will soon inaugurate the Telangana Minorities Residential School (TMREIS) and a junior college in Ibrahimbagh, Karwan segment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Owaisi along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin laid the foundation stone for the residential school for boys and girls back in 2020.

The residential school, built at 80,000 sq feet, has been constructed for Rs 20 crore. The school has 28 classrooms in two towers with G+4 floors and a playground spanning 1800 sq feet.

Owaisi mentioned that the school, which is scheduled to begin in June, can take 500 children. “Nothing is more important than our children’s future. Hope to see more and more govt minority residential schools, junior, degree & professional colleges,” he wrote on X, thanking the Telangana chief minister.