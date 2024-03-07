Revanth lays foundation for elevated corridor in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on laid the foundation stone for “Rajiv Rahadari (SH01) Elevated Corridor” at TIMS, Alwal in Secunderabad on Thursday, March 7.

The corridor begins at Paradise Junction stretching towards West Maredpally, Karkhana, Tirumalgheri, Bollaram, Alwal, Hakimpet, Thumkunta, and the ORR Junction.

The entire corridor length is 18.1 kilometers stretching a total area of 197.2 acres, with 113.48 acres belonging to defence ministry and the remaining 83.72 acres of private land.

11.2 kilometers of the total 18.1 kilometers is the elevated corridor.

Also, a 0.3-kilometer underground tunnel is part of the corridor. The project involves the construction of 287 piers and is expected to cost Rs 2,232 crore.

The corridor will ease traffic: Revanth

Addressing a meeting on the occasion, Revanth said that the construction of the corridor will ease traffic problems on Medchal, Quthbullapur, Karimnagar, and Adilabad stretch.

“The project was pending for years as the centre and state government locked horns on some issues. The previous BRS government sidelined the project and neglected the people’s needs. Soon after coming to power, my government spoke to the union government and found a solution to the problem. I met the Prime Minister and the defence minister and appraised them of the pending project issue,” he said.

He also criticised the BRS for the delay in the allocation of land and the renewal of the lease of the Chandrayana Gutta defence land.

“My government reviewed the situation and handed over the defence lands. The Medchal area will be developed at a fast pace once the elevated corridor works are completed. The state cooperated and the centre and in return, the union government helped the state’s government,” he said.

The chief minister remarked that the people of Telangana “suffered a lot due to the crooked policies” adopted by the previous government.

Speaking about the elevated corridor, he said that the northern Telangana will be developed fast with its construction.

“My government takes every decision in the interest of the people and executes the same without political agenda. Has any permanent development been made in Hyderabad during the ten years of BRS rule? The development took place in Hyderabad only during the Congress rule,” he stated.

Revanth said that the state government will seek the centre’s help for the state’s development but is ready to fight if the latter turns down the state’s requests.

“The state government is committed to developing Hyderabad as an international city. We play politics only during the elections. The only goal before the government is state development after the elections. The government is also committed to developing the Cantonment area in the coming days,” he added.