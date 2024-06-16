Hyderabad: Revanth visits Command Control Center, reviews disaster management

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, visited the Command Control Center on Saturday, June 15.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers- N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Srinivas Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, chief secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta were present.

The chief minister instructed the authorities to take adequate safety measures in view of the onset of the rainy season. The officials have been asked to establish a mechanism to respond in the emergency situation, a press release said.

“Integrate disaster management by taking the ORR ( Outer Ring Road) as a unit. Connect all the CCTV cameras inside the ORR to the Command Control at the earliest,” the ministers directed.

The chief minister and ministers also inquired about the measures being taken to establish a strong system so that the officers of all departments work in coordination.

Officials informed the chief minister that 141 flood-prone areas have already been identified.

“Special measures have been taken to prevent floods. Water harvesters are set up to ensure that the flood water goes smoothly from the areas which received huge flood water. Strict measures are being taken to prevent waterlogging on the roads,” officials informed the cabinet.

The chief minister instructed the police officials to take measures to avoid traffic problems through physical policing.

“Provide traffic alerts to Hyderabad city people through FM radio. Take up the recruitment of Home Guards without a shortage of personnel to solve the traffic problems,” he asked.