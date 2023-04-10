Hyderabad: Review meeting held ahead of unveiling of Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar, finance minister Harish Rao, roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy and backward class welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar held a meeting at the BRKR Bhavan on Monday and reviewed the arrangements made for the unveiling of Ambedkar statue on April 14.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the 125-feet Ambedkar Statue which coincides with the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The officials were directed to ensure proper seating arrangements were made for dignitaries as well as people who plan to attend the event from several districts.

Also Read Hyderabad eateries to provide water bottles at MRP, free drinking water

Water, buttermilk and sweets will be provided in adequate quantities to those attending the programme. Apart from security and bandobast arrangements, the police force was asked to issue a traffic advisory for commuters as Necklace Road will be closed for vehicular movement on Friday.

Likewise, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) has been directed to make sure that the surroundings are kept clean.

The R&B department will arrange lighting, tents, chairs and flowers. The electricity department has been asked to provide an uninterrupted power supply and also keep transformers on standby. Similarly, the health department has been directed to keep ambulances ready.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari stated that elaborate arrangements are being made in a grand and befitting manner.