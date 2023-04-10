Hyderabad eateries to provide water bottles at MRP, free drinking water

MA&UD chief secretary issued orders to all eateries in GHMC limits in regards to drinking water provided to customers.

10th April 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday ordered all hotels, restaurants, and eateries to supply purified drinking water to the customers for free. 

Municipal Administration and Urban Development special chief secretary Arvind Kumar issued orders to all the hotels, restaurants, fast food centres and street vendors in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to provide purified water supplied by the Metro Water Works departments or RO purified water free of cost.

The orders said that packaged bottled water is to be sold only at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) printed on the bottles. 

CS Arvind Kumar has directed the GHMC commissioner to take appropriate action in this regard.

The orders come in response to a complaint lodged by an NGO against hotels and restaurants in the city selling packaged drinking water at exorbitant prices causing immense inconvenience to the general public.

