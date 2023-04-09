Hyderabad: Telangana government on Sunday clarified that not all shops and establishments can remain open 24×7 and only those that receive approval from the state government can do so.

An exemption to shops and establishments to be open for business 24×7 in the state was granted through a Government Order (GO) issued on April 4. However, a notification issued by the government said that there are limitations to the permit.

According to a press note issued by the Labour, Employment Training and Factories department, GO no: 4 grants ‘exemption from section 7 (opening and closing hours) of the Telangana Shops And Establishments Act, 1988’ is not automatically applicable to all establishments in the state.

The press note clarified that the shops and establishments ‘as defined in section 2 (21) of the Telangana Shops & Establishments Act, 1988’ have to obtain permission from the government to operate 24×7.

It further states that the Excise and Prohibition departments do not come under the purview of the GO 4.

Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TS BCL), Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) depots, distilleries, breweries, A4 shops, and 2B bars should function during the special hours in association with the Excise laws.