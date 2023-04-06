Hyderabad: Telangana government on Tuesday issued guidelines for an exemption to shops and establishments to be open for business 24×7 in the state.

‘In the circumstances reported by the Commissioner of Labour, Telangana, Hyderabad in the letter read above, the Government after careful examination of the matter hereby decides to issue guidelines for granting exemption from section 7 (Opening and Closing hours) of the Telangana Shops And Establishments Act, 1988 to all Shops & Establishments as defined in section 2 (21) of the Telangana Shops & Establishments Act, 1988 for operating 24×7 in the Telangana State subject to certain conditions,” the GO read.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has welcomed the move of the Telangana government for enabling ‘ease of doing business’ by allowing retailers to operate 24×7.

“RAI had been working with the Government of Telangana for several months. The Telangana Government has resolved to provide guidelines for bestowing exemptions from Section 7 Opening & Closing Hours for Shops & Establishments, as defined in Section 2 (21) of the ‘Telangana Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1988’, contingent upon specific conditions,” a press note from RAI read.

Following are the guidelines issued for a 24×7 exemption:

Issue of ID cards, Weekly off

Weekly working hours to be mentioned, overtime wages

Compensatory holiday with wages in lieu of employees attending duty on a notified national /festival holiday.

Adequate safety of Women employees,

Consent of women employees to work on night shift

To and fro transport for women employees working in night shift

The Management shall maintain the records and furnish returns as prescribed by the state government within time