Hyderabad: Revoke release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists, demand activists

Hyderabad: “With the release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists on Independence Day, it is clear that the Hindu fanatics have the backing of the current government,” said activist Khalida Parveen on Saturday during a protest held in support of Bilkis Bano, one of the several victims of rape during the Gujarat riots.

Following the release of 11 persons on August 15, who were convicted of Bilkis’ rape and murder of family members. There is a sense of resentment prevailing in the civil societies across India.

Centre backing convicts to commit crimes against minorities

Expressing dismay over the release of the convicts, Parveen asked, “What’s the relevance of celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav when convicted criminals are set free and those who stand up for their rights are incarcerated?”

Criticising the release, the activist remarked, “We were told that the rapists were convicted by the CBI court, then how come they walked free, it tells us that the government is backing such people to commit crimes against the minorities.” The senior activist also expressed concern over the safety of minorities in light of the decision.

Activist Khalida Parveen at the protest (Photo: Mohammed Baleegh/Siasat..com)

Expressing her views on the issue, the national convener of Progressive Organisation for Women, V Sadhya said, “We were shaken by the rape and murder of the minor girl in Kathuva, and this incident has aggrieved us even further, hence we demand the revocation of their release.”

Lamenting the release of the convicts, Professor, Sujatha Surepally said, “It is condemnable that people convicted for such heinous crimes are set free.” The academics also criticised BJP MLA from Godhra, CK Raulji for addressing the rape convicts as Sanskari Brahmins.

Professor Sujatha Surepally at the protest (Photo: Mohammed Baleegh/Siasat..com)

It is to be noted that the politician defended the 11 convicts saying they were released on the basis of good conduct. “We don’t know whether they (the 11 convicts) are guilty or not. Their conduct was good in the jail. Besides, they are Brahmins. They are well-cultured men,” Raulji had stated in a recent interview.

It is to be noted that the rapists were convicted by the special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008. They were charged with gang rape and murder of fifteen members of Bilkis Bano’s family, including her three-year-old daughter during the notorious Gujarat riots in 2002.

Where are we heading?

Addressing the issue, city-based Farmers’ rights activist Sreeharsha said, “It is sad that we as a society are demanding the revocation of the release.” He speculated that it could be a politically motivated move with Gujarat slated to go for assembly elections in 2023.

Activist Sreeharsha raises slogans against the release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts (Photo: Mohammed Baleegh/Siasat..com)

Another protester, Shabana Khan said, “I am pained by the release of the convicts, hence I am here to express solidarity with Bilkis.”

While expressing dismay over the issue, another protester Tashi Choedup said that it is clear where the country is heading. “Such decisions will further jeopardize the safety of minorities,” he added.

Protestors also stressed the need to sensitise communities regarding such issues and called for promoting communal harmony.

Background of the Bilkis Bano case:

Twenty years ago, on February 28, 2002, Sabarmati Express carrying karsevaks was set on fire in Godhra station. What followed the attack on the train were riots that claimed the lives of thousands of innocent victims, mostly Muslim families.

One of the victims of the riot is Bilkis who was raped and assaulted. One of the accused – Shailesh Bhatt – snatched Bilkis’s daughter from her arms and smashed the toddler’s head onto the ground, killing her instantly.

Fifteen of her family members were killed that day. Her cousin who had given birth to a baby girl the previous day was brutally ripped off, raped, and killed along with her infant. Bilkis was left naked, bleeding, and unconscious.

It is to be noted that the doctors did not take the victim’s biological sample, during the medical examination. The sample is crucial in proving sexual assault.