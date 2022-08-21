Hyderabad: ‘TadipaarKaunHai?’ poster appears ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana today, ‘TadipaarKaunHai’ poster in Hyderabad. The poster which is believed to be at Begumpet is put up by TRS workers.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, many netizens are sharing their views and old video with #TadipaarKaunHai.

The one who was once not eligible to live in #Gujarat is now ‘Home Minister’ of ‘India’



All credits to ‘Indian Hitler’ 🙏#TadipaarKaunHai pic.twitter.com/T89SCsXHYV — YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 18, 2022

You will lie,

You will spread hatred,

You will divide.



Hence Public saying, "वापस जाओ".#TadipaarKaunHai pic.twitter.com/ryYe2yql8d — Abdul Majeed (@abdulma32033529) August 21, 2022

Earlier, posters aggrandizing KCR were put in the Munugode constituency. The posters read, ‘Unbreakable Telangana & KCR’.

The posters on bulldozers are part of the TRS’s larger gameplan to take on the BJP nationally and in Telangana as well. In fact, the TRS has been targeting the BJP, especially at the Centre, relentlessly over the past few months.

Political temperature heats up in Telangana

In Telangana, the political temperature heats up after Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy representing Munugodu assembly resigned from his post.

To address a rally at around 5 pm in the Munugodu assembly constituency, Shah will arrive at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in a by-election just a day before Shah’s visit here.

Chief Minister KCR on Saturday went to the Munugode Assembly constituency to launch TRS campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-election.