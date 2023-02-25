Hyderabad: RGV meets family of child killed by dogs

Mumbai: Renowned director and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma or simply RGV won hearts after he visited the family of deceased Pradeep who was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad. RGV offered condolences to the family members of Pradeep and expressed his concern over the rising dog menace of stray dogs in the city.

Informing about his visit to the family of deceased, RGV tweeted, “Here is the family of the 4 year old pradeep who was killed by the dogs ..The only thing good in this entire thing is that this broad daylight murder brought the issue of dog menace to the centre stage #JustifyPradeep.”

His visit to the child’s family is being appreciated by the netizens. One of the Twitter users wrote, ”Because of u @RGVzoomin sir this has became an sensation and take seriously action on it.Hats off.” Another wrote, “Sir. Appreciate at last some celebrity showing spine in voicing against this menace ! These problems seems to have risen manifold only after the 2000’s due to the draconian ABC law designed to keep stray dog menace alive.”

Relevant to mention here that Pradeep was mauled to death by street dogs near his father’s workplace at a housing society in Hyderabad on 19th of February. He was rushed to the nearby hospital after dogs attacked him but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The video of the attack was recorded on a CCTV camera too.

When asked about the rising dog menace in the city, state’s cabinet minister KT Rama Rao said, “We’ve been trying to tackle street dog menace in our municipalities. We’ve created animal care centres and animal birth control centres. My sincere condolences to the family and we’ll ensure that our best is done so that these incidents are not repeated”.