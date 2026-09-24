Hyderabad’s richest person receives SIR hearing notice

Apart from the richest persons, many other prominent personalities received SIR hearing notices in Hyderabad.

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Voters' lists and ballot papers being reviewed and sorted by election officials.
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Hyderabad: The richest person in Hyderabad, Murali Krishna Prasad Divi, whose name is listed in the top 100 in the Hurun Report, received a hearing notice in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Divi, who received a notice for ‘Self Name Mismatch’, is a registered voter in Khairatabad Assembly Constituency.

Other richest persons in Hyderabad who received SIR hearing notices

Apart from Divi, other businessmen who received notices in Hyderabad include Suresh Chukkapalli, Upasana Kamineni, AV Gurava Reddy, KI Varaprasad Reddy, and Ananda Shankar Jayant.

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The following are the reasons for the notices:

NameAssembly namePart numberReason for notice
Murali Krishna Prasad DiviKhairatabad150Self Name Mismatch
Suresh ChukkapalliKhairatabad160Self Name Mismatch
Upasana KamineniKhairatabad149Unmapped with Last SIR
AV Gurava ReddyRajendranagar175Unmapped with Last SIR
KI Varaprasad ReddyRajendranagar49Unmapped with Last SIR
Ananda Shankar JayantKhairatabad160Unmapped with Last SIR

Hyderabad VIPs

Apart from the richest persons, many other prominent personalities, including former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and former Indian batter VVS Laxman, received SIR hearing notices in Hyderabad.

Upon checking the ‘List of Persons to Whom Notices Have Been Issued (After Draft Roll Published on 17-08-2026)’, it is found that director SS Rajamouli, sportspersons Pullela Gopichand and Mithali Raj, actors Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Venkatesh Daggubati and his two daughters, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand, Ravi Teja, Namrata Shirodkar, Suma Kanakala, Nandini Reddy, Priyadarshi, among others, are also on the list.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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