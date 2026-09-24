Hyderabad’s richest person receives SIR hearing notice

Hyderabad: The richest person in Hyderabad, Murali Krishna Prasad Divi, whose name is listed in the top 100 in the Hurun Report, received a hearing notice in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Divi, who received a notice for ‘Self Name Mismatch’, is a registered voter in Khairatabad Assembly Constituency.
Other richest persons in Hyderabad who received SIR hearing notices
Apart from Divi, other businessmen who received notices in Hyderabad include Suresh Chukkapalli, Upasana Kamineni, AV Gurava Reddy, KI Varaprasad Reddy, and Ananda Shankar Jayant.
The following are the reasons for the notices:
|Name
|Assembly name
|Part number
|Reason for notice
|Murali Krishna Prasad Divi
|Khairatabad
|150
|Self Name Mismatch
|Suresh Chukkapalli
|Khairatabad
|160
|Self Name Mismatch
|Upasana Kamineni
|Khairatabad
|149
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|AV Gurava Reddy
|Rajendranagar
|175
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|KI Varaprasad Reddy
|Rajendranagar
|49
|Unmapped with Last SIR
|Ananda Shankar Jayant
|Khairatabad
|160
|Unmapped with Last SIR
Hyderabad VIPs
Apart from the richest persons, many other prominent personalities, including former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and former Indian batter VVS Laxman, received SIR hearing notices in Hyderabad.
Upon checking the ‘List of Persons to Whom Notices Have Been Issued (After Draft Roll Published on 17-08-2026)’, it is found that director SS Rajamouli, sportspersons Pullela Gopichand and Mithali Raj, actors Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Venkatesh Daggubati and his two daughters, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand, Ravi Teja, Namrata Shirodkar, Suma Kanakala, Nandini Reddy, Priyadarshi, among others, are also on the list.