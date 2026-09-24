Hyderabad’s richest person receives SIR hearing notice

Hyderabad: The richest person in Hyderabad, Murali Krishna Prasad Divi, whose name is listed in the top 100 in the Hurun Report, received a hearing notice in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Divi, who received a notice for ‘Self Name Mismatch’, is a registered voter in Khairatabad Assembly Constituency.

Other richest persons in Hyderabad who received SIR hearing notices

Apart from Divi, other businessmen who received notices in Hyderabad include Suresh Chukkapalli, Upasana Kamineni, AV Gurava Reddy, KI Varaprasad Reddy, and Ananda Shankar Jayant.

The following are the reasons for the notices:

Name Assembly name Part number Reason for notice Murali Krishna Prasad Divi Khairatabad 150 Self Name Mismatch Suresh Chukkapalli Khairatabad 160 Self Name Mismatch Upasana Kamineni Khairatabad 149 Unmapped with Last SIR AV Gurava Reddy Rajendranagar 175 Unmapped with Last SIR KI Varaprasad Reddy Rajendranagar 49 Unmapped with Last SIR Ananda Shankar Jayant Khairatabad 160 Unmapped with Last SIR

Hyderabad VIPs

Apart from the richest persons, many other prominent personalities, including former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and former Indian batter VVS Laxman, received SIR hearing notices in Hyderabad.

Also Read 4.93 lakh SIR notices lapse as voters skip hearing in Hyderabad

Upon checking the ‘List of Persons to Whom Notices Have Been Issued (After Draft Roll Published on 17-08-2026)’, it is found that director SS Rajamouli, sportspersons Pullela Gopichand and Mithali Raj, actors Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata, Venkatesh Daggubati and his two daughters, Samantha Akkineni, and Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand, Ravi Teja, Namrata Shirodkar, Suma Kanakala, Nandini Reddy, Priyadarshi, among others, are also on the list.