Hyderabad: Road under bridge at Tukaram gate will open in Feb

Hyderabad: Local residents and commuters may breathe a sigh of relief as construction on the four-lane road under the bridge (RuB) at Tukaram Gate nears completion. The frequent closure of railway level-crossing at Lalaguda Station will soon be a thing of the past.

The bridge, which will be opened to the public next month, will relieve traffic congestion on the Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Mettuguda, and Lalapet, Secunderabad route and provide a more convenient connection for individuals travelling from Moula Ali, Malkajgiri, and Tarnaka to Secunderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and South Central Railway (SCR) took on the RuB project at a cost of Rs 29.10 crore. Aside from the building of a four-lane RuB, the approach road to Tukaram Gate, including the drainage system, is nearing completion. The RuB is 375 meters long in total.

The length of the ramp towards Mettuguda, Secunderabad is 86 meters, and the length towards Marredpally is 159 meters.

It may be mentioned here that Under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the GHMC has taken up works on grade separators, flyovers, underpasses, RuBs, and RoBs at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore with an objective to turn Hyderabad into a signal-free city. Of those, 24 projects have already been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.