Hyderabad road worsens, locals demand urgent repairs

Hyderabad: The condition of the road between Bandlaguda crossroads and Errakunta covering a distance has turned from bad to worse.

The road connects the Aramgarh, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, and Gachibowli areas with Balapur, Meerpet, Pahadishareef and Maheshwaram, the new growth areas in the south of the city.

The stretch was dug up nearly a year ago for nala works and to date, no proper restoration works have been taken up.

“People have to drive through potholes and trenches filled with roads. There is nothing called a road. Its entirely a muddy path that passes off as a road,” complained Syed Mohiuddin, a cab driver who is a resident of Sadathnagar.

The road conditions force many to commute at a dead slow pace for fear of losing balance while negotiating the potholes and trenches and falling on the ground. “There are many unlucky people who do fall down while passing through the stretch. Most vulnerable are the two-wheeler riders who are at the maximum risk,” said Hameed Shaik, a resident of Bandlaguda Ghousenagar.

Round the clock, the road is used by two, three and four-wheelers. During mornings, heavy vehicles ply the road and this time around the dust is quite heavy. There are a couple of function halls on the route and the dusk poses a big hazard for the guests here.

The absence of street lights is another major problem where there is hardly any visibility. “We just remember the Almighty in prayers while driving in the night. If not careful, a fall is imminent for road users,” said Jaffer Ahmed, a local resident.

The people want the authorities to immediately take up the restoration of the road works and minimize inconvenience to commuters.