Hyderabad: Robber who attacked police with axe at Nampally held

Hyderabad: The city police has arrested one of the two absconding persons who attacked two policemen during the intervening night of July 11 and 12 here at Nampally railway station. The duo had attacked two constables who stopped the accused and found one of them carrying an axe. The cops had to open fire on one of them after they tried to attack the cops.

According to a press release from the Hyderabad police, two police constables were conducting decoy operations and disarming drills at crime prone areas (Hot Spots) to control property and bodily offences during night time. The accused have been identified as Raju (19), who was shot at, and Mohd Khaja (19), who was absconding and arrested later.

During the operation near at the Nampally Railway Station, they noticed two persons in suspicious circumstances near Nampally Railway Station beside Ghouse e-Pak Chilla. On searching them, Dhanraj was found hiding the axe at his waist under his shirt. When Hyderabad police decoy team questioned them as to why they were carrying axe, the person carrying the axe immediately took it out to attack the constables.

The decoy team warned both the accused persons to surrender before the police and to drop the weapon. “However, they did not pay heed to police advice and continued to come menacingly. In self defense from close proximity ARPC opened fire on the person brandishing axe, injuring him on right thigh. The other person ran away from the scene,” said the press release from the Hyderabad police.

After their arrest, they also confessed to pick pocketing money and mobile phones from people sleeping near the Nampally railways station. Even before the shooting incident, the duo stole Rs 400 from a person sleeping on footpath near Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, and also confessed to other similar offences.