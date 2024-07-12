Hyderabad: Cops open fire at robbers; policeman, gang member injured

When the police tried to catch them the gang attacked the police with axes and stones.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 12th July 2024 9:06 am IST

Hyderabad: A suspected robber was injured when police fired at a three member gang that attacked a police party near Nampally railway station on Thursday night.

The police on specific information of movement of a gang of robbers around Nampally railway station went to the place and tried to arrest them. When the police tried to catch them the gang attacked the police with axes and stones.

The police in an attempt to escape fired upon the gang. One gang member Anees suffered a bullet injury and shifted to hospital. A police man also sustained minor injury when attacked by the gang.
