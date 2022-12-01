Hyderabad Rockathon to be held on December 4

Hyderabad: The Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club on December 4 will conduct the ninth edition of the Hyderabad Rockathon at Ghaar-e-mubarak near Taramati Baradari.

The day-long event will focus on adventure and fitness comprising Bouldering, rapelling, zip lining, rock walks and some fun family entertainment will be on offer for all age groups. Children are also allowed at the event. They could get a rock tattoo, do some slacklining, and rock balancing, they may also learn some rock facts at the Rock Quiz. A snake show will also be conducted by the organisation named ‘Friends of Snakes’.

Society to Save Rocks, the NGO emphasising rock conservation has been creating awareness about the unique features of the Deccan Rocks for the past 25 years. These rocks are considered by geologists to be amongst the oldest in the world. The balancing rock formations are an interesting aspect of Telangana’s landscape.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rampant encroachments threaten Mir Alam Tank

Apart from this, rocks are a major influence on the water table, and the flora and fauna of a place justifying the urgent need to integrate them into urban spaces rather than bulldoze them for building materials. The outreach programmes of the Society include monthly rock walks, documentary screenings and educative talks.

This year’s Rockathon will be flagged off by, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce & Information Technology Department, Telangana government, Jayesh Ranjan. One can explore the rich natural heritage and discover new ways to enjoy the outdoors and do their bit for the 2500 million-year-old Deccan rocks.