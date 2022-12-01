Hyderabad: Rampant encroachments threaten Mir Alam Tank

Hyderabad: For the past several months, attempts are being made to flatten the Mir Alam tank by dumping debris. Despite efforts from various quarters, the matter has not been addressed by the relevant authorities, especially the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, GHMC, or the Water Department.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also sent a representation for the removal of illegal encroachments on the tank, however, the work of filling the pond behind the Eidgah Mir Alam is still going on. Steps are being taken to level the land around the Mir Alam Tank by pouring debris into the pond, which is not only threatening for the residents of the Mir Alam Tank but also for the residents of Kishan Bagh, Bahadurpura, Tarban, and Kala Pathar.

The encroachment on the pond has been ignored by the concerned departments, but now the concerned member of parliament has called attention to get these encroachments dismissed.

Several announcements were made for the development and beautification of this vast pond in the old city, but they were not implemented. By closing the canals of water in the pond and reducing its belly, the people of the surrounding areas may face landslides and floods similar to the situation faced by the residents of Hafiz Babanagar a few years back.

This is high time when the people living in the surrounding areas of Mir Alam Tank should start efforts to ensure the protection of Mir Alam Tank for their own good so that this natural pond can be protected.