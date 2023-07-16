Hyderabad: Roundtable on UCC at Somajiguda Press Club today

India does not need Uniform Civil Code—Personal law is not foreign
Hyderabad: A roundtable conference is being held on the burning issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at the Press Club in Somajiguda from 3 to 6 pm by the Bharat Bachao organisation.

It will be presided by Zaheer Ali Khan, the chairman of the organisation’s Telangana council, and will be moderated by Dr M F Gopinath and Gade Innaiah.

The Organisation in a press note said that the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are trying to rake up the issue of the UCC inorder to deviate people from their loss in the Karnataka elections.

Bharat Bachao said that people from political parties and social organizations, lawyers, journalists and writers who are against such ‘divisive policies’ will attend the programme.

