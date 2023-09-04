Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter attacked in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was attacked by a group of people at Bandlaguda Chandrayangutta late on Sunday, September 3. His condition is critical.

Hasham Ali, a resident of Chandrayangutta is involved in the case of murder of an NRI in 2017.

On Sunday night, Hasham and his brother were at Vijju Bar when unknown persons attacked him with a knife and an iron rod.

His brother who accompanied him told reporters that the accused were drunk and took Hasham to an isolated area before they attacked him. The injured person is admitted to Osmania General Hospital undergoing treatment.

Senior police officers visited the scene of the offence. A case is registered.

The brothers of Hasham told the media that some persons from another community attacked him.

The police are verifying closed-circuit camera footage around the bar where the attack occurred and further investigation is underway.