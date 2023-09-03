Hyderabad: Special packages available for Umrah in Rabi ul Awal

Hyderabad: With Rabi ul Awal month of Hijri calendar being just a fortnight away, the tour operators are leaving no stone unturned to win over those hoping to go for Umrah pilgrimage this season.

For the few years, the tour operators have been extensively promoting Umrah packages online, in newspapers ads, and even via tele-calling services during the month of Rabi ul Awal, when Prophet Mohammed was born.

The tour operators are contacting the people with details of the ‘Umrah tour packages’, which cost Rs 90,000 to Rs 1.15 lakh per person for 15-17 days. There are separate ‘family packages’ too.

A Hyderabad-based tour operator said, “People consider the month of Rabi ul Awal significant because Prophet Mohammed was born in this month, and there are other important events as well. Many Muslims want to perform Umrah during this month. Most of them want to perform Umrah between 8th and 14th day of the month.”

Moreover, the airlines have noticed a surge in the number of Saudi-bound travelers, particularly going to the holy cities of Mekkah and Madina. “Thus air fare has also increased. The fares have gone up by up to Rs. 10,000 per passenger,” the tour operator pointed out.

The Umrah pilgrimage expenses are also quite high in the holy month of Ramzan. Lakhs of people visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage in the month of Ramzan.