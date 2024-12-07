Hyderabad: Two arrested for attacking man with beer bottle

Police said the rowdy sheeter invited his friends for a birthday party.

Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 7th December 2024 9:00 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested after they brutally attacked a man with a beer bottle over a row at Kulsumpura on Friday night.

One of the accused, Satish Singh, invited his friends for a birthday party. After the celebration, some issues took place between Satish Singh and his friend Ateeq. Singh along with the second accused Mahesh hit Ateeq on his head with a beer bottle.

Ateeq suffered serious injuries and was immediately shifted to Osmania Hospital where doctors administered him five sutures.

The Kulsumpura police booked a case and arrested Satish Singh and Mahesh. Both of them were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

