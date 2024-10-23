Hyderabad police arrest 2 rowdy sheeters

Hyderabad: Two notorious rowdy sheeters who had been evading law enforcement for an extended period were arrested on Tuesday, October 22 by the south zone task force along with Kalapathar police.

The accused have been identified as Ayub Khan alias Ayub Pahelwan of Shakkargunj Shahalibanda and Mohd Ashwaq, a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station are involved in murder, attempt to murder, and property offences.

According to reports, the accused Mohd Ashwaq is linked to 44 criminal cases across various police jurisdictions in Hyderabad. His criminal record includes serious offences including two murder cases and six attempts to murder among the charges. The accused criminal activities date back to 2000.

Also Read Hyderabad: Rachakonda cops arrest 8 for murder of rowdy sheeter

Whereas, the accused Ayub Khan, was involved in 72 cases that include 14 murders. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him as he was not attending court cases.

Based on a tip, the police apprehended the accused and further investigation is ongoing.