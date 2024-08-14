Hyderabad: Rachakonda cops arrest 8 for murder of rowdy sheeter

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested eight persons who were involved in the murder of a rowdy sheeter named Khaja Riyazuddin at Balapur on August 9.

The prime accused Mohammed Hameed is absconding and presently hiding in Dubai said the police. He had offered a ‘supari’ of Rs. 13 for the murder of Riyazuddin to the other accused who arranged a country made firearm and lethal weapons for the murder.

On getting an opportunity on August 9, the gang members rammed into the motorcycle of Riyazuddin and when he fell on the road, they attacked him. One of the assailants shot him dead with a country made firearm leading to his death, said G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police.

The other accused persons are Mohammed Saleem, Mohammad Sultan, Mohammed Ghouse, Mohammed Ismail, Ahmed alias Badshah, Syed Inayatullah, Taufeeq Khan and Shaik Hussain, two more accused Fazil and Faraz are absconding.

The Rachakonda police said there were land disputes between Riyazuddin and Hameed and both filed cases at Meerpet police station in this regard earlier. Hameed, also faced a threat to his life from Riyazuddin and hence planned and got the murder executed after striking a deal for Rs. 13 lakh.

An amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh was paid as advance by a relative of Hameed the killers Saleem, Sultan, Ghouse and Ismail.