Hyderabad rowdy sheeter deposits Rs 1L fine after bond breach

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing preventive policing measures to maintain law and order, Hyderabad police initiated action against rowdy sheeter Mirza Salman Ali Baig, who deposited a fine of Rs 1 lakh following the forfeiture of his bond.

Baig had previously been bound over under relevant legal provisions at the Chaderghat police station. Following a violation of the stipulated conditions, authorities initiated proceedings to forfeit the bond amount.

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After due legal process, the authorities ordered the forfeiture of the bond amount. In compliance with the order, Baig deposited Rs 1,00,000 lakhs on Tuesday, June 9, towards the forfeiture of the bound-over bond.

Chaderghat police reiterated their commitment to take stringent action against habitual offenders and rowdy sheeters who violate the lawful conditions imposed on them.