Illegal liquor racket busted in Hyderabad; 85 bottles seized

Officials said that alcohol was sourced from Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th June 2026 6:50 pm IST
A woman kneeling among bottles of illegal alcohol seized by authorities in an outdoor setting.

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad District Task Force (DTF) busted an illegal liquor distribution racket and seized 85 non-duty-paid alcohol bottles of premium brands worth Rs 3 lakh near Bagara Bar and Restaurant. One person has been arrested.

The accused, 35-year-old Nipan Dhara, allegedly supplied non-duty-paid liquor across Hyderabad. Customers placed orders over the phone. Dhara’s job was to deliver the liquor directly to their doorstep.

Officials said that alcohol was sourced from Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, as well as bottles meant for the Defence quota. Several high-end international brands, including Chivas Regal, Johnnie Walker and other premium labels, were among the seized liquor.

Subhan Bakery

Dhara attempted to flee but was eventually caught and was handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station. His car has been seized.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th June 2026 6:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button