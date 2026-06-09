Illegal liquor racket busted in Hyderabad; 85 bottles seized

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad District Task Force (DTF) busted an illegal liquor distribution racket and seized 85 non-duty-paid alcohol bottles of premium brands worth Rs 3 lakh near Bagara Bar and Restaurant. One person has been arrested.

The accused, 35-year-old Nipan Dhara, allegedly supplied non-duty-paid liquor across Hyderabad. Customers placed orders over the phone. Dhara’s job was to deliver the liquor directly to their doorstep.

Officials said that alcohol was sourced from Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa and Andhra Pradesh, as well as bottles meant for the Defence quota. Several high-end international brands, including Chivas Regal, Johnnie Walker and other premium labels, were among the seized liquor.

Dhara attempted to flee but was eventually caught and was handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station. His car has been seized.

Further investigation is underway.