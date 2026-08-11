Hyderabad rowdy-sheeter jailed for roaming with a knife

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old rowdy-sheeter was sentenced to eight days of simple imprisonment for roaming around suspiciously with a knife, police said on Tuesday, August 11.

Hussain Khan is a rowdy-sheeter registered under the Balapur Police Station and was arrested by the Falaknuma Police. A case was registered against him under Section 61-A (person found armed with any dangerous instrument with intent to commit an offence) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

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Additionally, six more people were sentenced to three days’ imprisonment for crimes such as suspicious movement, creating a nuisance in public places, and attacking people.

Falaknuma Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) MA Javed has said that strict action will be taken against rowdy sheeters, old criminals and anti-social elements if they disturb public peace, create riots in public places, threaten or attack people, and roam around armed.