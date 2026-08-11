Hyderabad rowdy-sheeter jailed for roaming with a knife

Hussain Khan is a rowdy sheeter registered under the Balapur Police Station and was arrested by the Falaknuma Police.

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Silhouette of a person holding a knife, cast on a rough wall, creating a tense scene.
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Hyderabad: A 20-year-old rowdy-sheeter was sentenced to eight days of simple imprisonment for roaming around suspiciously with a knife, police said on Tuesday, August 11.

Hussain Khan is a rowdy-sheeter registered under the Balapur Police Station and was arrested by the Falaknuma Police. A case was registered against him under Section 61-A (person found armed with any dangerous instrument with intent to commit an offence) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Additionally, six more people were sentenced to three days’ imprisonment for crimes such as suspicious movement, creating a nuisance in public places, and attacking people.

Subhan Bakery

Falaknuma Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) MA Javed has said that strict action will be taken against rowdy sheeters, old criminals and anti-social elements if they disturb public peace, create riots in public places, threaten or attack people, and roam around armed.

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