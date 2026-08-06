Hyderabad influencer alleges custodial torture in Bhavani Nagar

Police allegedly tied his hands and legs before allegedly assaulting him with leather belts after rubbing chilli powder on his body.

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Hyderabad influencer speaks to media about custodial torture allegations in Bhavani Nagar.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Bhavani Nagar Police Station on Thursday, August 6, after social media influencer Shahnawaz Alam alleged that he was subjected to torture by police personnel while in custody.

According to Shahnawaz Alam, he received a phone call from the Bhavani Nagar Police at around 3 am asking him to report to the police station. He alleged that he was detained there until about 1 pm on Thursday. He further claimed that the Station House Officer (SHO) later summoned him into his chamber, where police personnel tied his hands and legs before allegedly assaulting him with leather belts after rubbing chilli powder on his body.

“They gave me no reason for my detention. They hit me continuously for more than one and a half hour then got me to sign a blank paper,” Shahnawaz alleged. “I want the Bhavani Nagar SHO to be removed. If he is not removed, I will do something to myself and he will be responsible,” he added.

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The Mirchowk Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G Shyam Sunder has assured swift action in the case, Shahnawaz said. When Siasat.com reached out to the ACP, he said an inquiry is underway and refused to give more details.

On learning about the allegations, Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the police station and demanded a thorough inquiry by senior police officers into the alleged custodial torture.

Meanwhile, members of Shahnawaz’s family and supporters gathered outside the police station and staged a protest, alleging high-handedness by the police and seeking action against those responsible.

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