Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter shot dead in Balapur

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was shot dead by some unknown persons at Balapur on Thursday night, August 8.

The deceased Mohd Riyaz (35) a rowdy sheeter of Kanchanbagh police station was going on a motorcycle when a car dashed him. He fell on the road the assailants attacked him and shot him dead with a country-made weapon.

The assailants escaped from the spot.

Soon after the murder, the Balapur police and other officers rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Senior police officials visited the spot.

G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police inspected the spot and asked the concerned to form special teams. The SOT and Technical teams are assisting the local police in the operation to nab the assailants who are on the run.