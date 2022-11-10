Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeters mela conducted, Police closes 47 rowdy sheets

Hyderabad: The city police conducted rowdy sheeters mela here on Thursday at C.A.R. Head Quarters.

In South Zone, as many as 647 rowdy sheets are being maintained in various police stations. As per the orders given by the Commissioner of Police C V Anand, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Zone and DCP Task Force reviewed the rowdy sheets and finalised 47 of them to be closed.

According to a police statement, 35 rowdy sheets were closed because they maintained a clean record for the last ten years.

Three rowdy sheets were closed because they were above 60 years of age and maintained a clean record for the last five years. One rowdy sheet was closed because they had only one case to date. The others were closed based on their health records, the statement concluded.

The 47 closed rowdy sheeters got approval from Commissioner C V Anand.