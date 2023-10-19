Hyderabad: RPF rescues 72 children, seizes ganja worth over Rs 1.94 cr in Sept

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the SCR rescued 72 children and seized ganja worth over Rs 1.94 crore in September.

Under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’, the RPF rescued 60 boys and 12 girls. Additionally, 16 boys were rescued under ‘Operation Aaht’.

The RPF has launched an ‘Operation Rail Suraksha’ to curb offences against railway property. The cops have detected 34 cases of theft and seized stolen railway property worth Rs 89,40,007.

Illegal liquor worth Rs 77,520 was seized and three offenders were arrested while eight cases were registered in this regard.

Additionally, RPF arrested 14 touts under ‘Operation Upalabdh’ and seized tickets worth Rs 2,51,689. The seized items materials were handed over to the Excise department.