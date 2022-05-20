Hyderabad: RPO launches WhatsApp service to address grievances

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th May 2022 9:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: RPO launches WhatsApp service to address grievances
Chief Passport Officer T Armstrong Changsan

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in the city has now launched a WhatsApp video call service for applicants to register grievances.

The newly initiated “Chat with your RPO” service allows applicants to speak to the RPO directly. People applying for a passport can now get in touch with the incumbent Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, who will be available on WhatsApp on a weekly basis.

Applicants who want to register complaints can reach out to the officer on 8121401532. Grievances regarding passport issuance will be attended to between 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM.

MS Education Academy

A public grievance center has also been launched by Chief Passport Officer T Armstrong Changsan. Interacting with passport applicants, Changsan said, steps taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure timely services.

“Services would further improve in the near future with the starting of the improved Passport Seva Project i.e., PSP 2.O,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button