Hyderabad: RPO launches WhatsApp service to address grievances

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in the city has now launched a WhatsApp video call service for applicants to register grievances.

The newly initiated “Chat with your RPO” service allows applicants to speak to the RPO directly. People applying for a passport can now get in touch with the incumbent Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, who will be available on WhatsApp on a weekly basis.

Applicants who want to register complaints can reach out to the officer on 8121401532. Grievances regarding passport issuance will be attended to between 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM.

A public grievance center has also been launched by Chief Passport Officer T Armstrong Changsan. Interacting with passport applicants, Changsan said, steps taken up by the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure timely services.

“Services would further improve in the near future with the starting of the improved Passport Seva Project i.e., PSP 2.O,” he added.