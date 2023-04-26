Hyderabad RPO to conduct special passport drives at PSKs on Saturdays

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, has taken a significant step towards providing convenience to passport applicants by deciding to conduct special passport drives at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Telangana on Saturdays. This initiative is set to start on April 29, 2023.

Of the five PSKs, three are located in Hyderabad, namely, Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki. The remaining two PSKs are situated in Karimnagar and Nizamabad. This move is expected to benefit a large number of applicants who have been facing difficulties in getting slots for passports and passport-related services due to the long waiting times and heavy rush at these centers.

To start with, the Hyderabad RPO has decided to release 3056 appointments under all categories, including Tatkal, normal, and PCC, for April 29, 2023.

It has been reported that the appointments for the following Saturday will be released on the official website of the passport at 4 pm on Thursday. This means that applicants need to keep a watch on the website and book their appointments as soon as they are made available to avoid missing out on the chance.

This move comes as a relief to many who have been struggling to get an appointment at the PSKs due to the high demand for passport services.

Apart from the special passport drives, the Hyderabad RPO has also recently announced that the PSKs under its jurisdiction will release 500 additional appointments daily for two weeks, starting April 27, 2023. This decision has been taken to address the long waiting times and cater to the increasing demand for passport services.